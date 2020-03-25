A man was stabbed in a Uniontown apartment Tuesday night, police said.
Richard Straley, 53, of 55 North Gallatin Ave. was arrested for allegedly stabbing Russell Gongaware just before midnight.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a neighbor heard a fight in the Gallatin Avenue apartment building and called police. Uniontown City Police found Gongaware on the floor, holding a towel to his face. He told them he was stabbed in the neck and thought he was going to die, but police later found he had a small puncture wound to his cheek. Police found a steak knife with apparent blood on it in the apartment.
Gongaware was treated at Uniontown Hospital, where he received one stitch. Court documents indicated Stranely and Gogaware got into an argument and when Gogaware tried to leave, Straley would not let him and grabbed a knife. They fought over the knife before Gongaware was stabbed, police alleged.
Straley declined to talk to police and asked for a lawyer, but also asked his injuries be photographed. He had cuts on his face, lower back, upper right arm and in between the fingers of his left hand, police said.
He is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. He was arraigned Tuesday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic, who set bail at $35,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
