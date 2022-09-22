A Maryland man was denied bail after he allegedly used a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire to hit another man in the head on Tuesday.
Uniontown police said William Alfred Ring, 23, of Bethesda hit Mark Criswell with the bat after a fight broke out on Esther Street over a refrigerator. According to court paperwork, Ring told police a group of people came to retrieve the appliance from a home he was staying in, which led to the fight.
Ring reportedly told police he retrieved the baseball bat and told the people outside to leave. Criswell, whose age and address were not listed in court paperwork, was standing at the bottom of some steps on the sidewalk, and Ring told police he hit Criswell with the bat, the charges allege.
A witness, Toni Ross, told police that Criswell asked Ring what he was doing with the bat, and when Criswell turned his head away, Ring hit him in the back of the head.
Police said Criswell had difficulty remembering basic information like what had occurred, his date of birth and phone number, and was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment.
Two women who were there, Thelma Bowers and Jessica Hairston, told police Ring punched each of them.
Ring is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated and simple assault and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon. Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. denied bail at Ring’s arraignment, citing concerns that he was a threat to himself and others, lives out of state and had been charged with a violent crime.
Ring’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
