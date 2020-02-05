A McClellandtown man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 14-year-old girl and threatening a 16-year-old boy after he saw them kissing.
Timothy Quinn Rodeheaver, 39, of Blaine Avenue reportedly took a picture of the teens from outside the window of an Old McClellandtown Road home before going inside, threatening the boy and dragging the girl up the street at about 7:45 p.m. Friday.
German Township Police, who filed the charges, said they are not permitted to say the relation of Rodeheaver to the teen because she is a juvenile.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, Timothy Angelo told police Rodeheaver dragged the girl onto the steps. She said, “I can’t believe this is happening,” and he allegedly knocked her backwards off her feet, causing her to slide down the steps, then grabbed her and dragged her up the street to his house. The 16-year-old boy told police Rodeheaver threatened him, saying, “I am going to cave your chest in.”
Police said Rodeheaver admitted to attacking the girl, saying he was mad she was kissing the boy. The girl had a welt on her face, police said.
He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and terroristic threats. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured, meaning he did not have to post bail as a condition of release.
