A McClellandtown mother reportedly told police that she knew her severely malnourished daughter was living in filth, but did not remove the baby or her sister.
Police alleged Haylee L. Arnold, 23, could have removed the children from their father’s home at any time, but “chose not to act in any form.”
Arnold, like the children’s father, 26-year-old Keith Kalbaugh, now faces criminal charges for the alleged neglect of their 22-month-old and 3-year-old daughters.
State police became involved in the case on Jan. 10, after Kalbaugh, with whom the children lived in Georges Township, called for an ambulance because the younger child was unresponsive.
Arriving medics found no pulse on the baby and said she was “ice cold” to the touch. Medical staff at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital said the baby was hypothermic, and she was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
According to court paperwork, a doctor there told police the child was “so emaciated that the attending physician was able to feel all of (her) internal organs.”
Police said the younger daughter “is currently suffering from severe life-threatening injuries due to continuous and conscious neglect.”
Kalbaugh, who was charged last month, allegedly ignored his daughters to play video games, kept the baby in a playpen and locked the 3-year-old in her room at a house littered with garbage, decaying food and animal feces.
While Arnold had not lived at the house since September 2020, she told police she visited the girls there two to four times weekly. She was last at the home 27 hours before Kalbaugh found the baby unresponsive, police said.
Arnold reportedly told authorities she was aware of their physical conditions and their living conditions. She told police she offered to clean, but Kalbaugh got angry.
During a January interview with police, Arnold recounted the 22-month-old crying incessantly when she visited.
“I’ll ask him, well, if you can’t handle her then at least let me try,” Arnold reportedly told police.
Kalbaugh, she said, would tell her not to worry.
“Usually at that point, I’m like, well, I’m not going to deal with this. Either I’m going to handle her, or I’m going to leave, because you’re making me uncomfortable,” Arnold reportedly told police.
She’d then depart the home, leaving the children behind, police alleged.
Arnold reportedly told police her father offered to help her seek custody of the children, but she never pursued it.
“I (would) just not go, or my dad ended up busy,” she said, according to court paperwork.
When police asked why she didn’t follow up with her father, she reportedly told them custody of her children “was not prioritized.”
Police also said Arnold also showed them video of Kalbaugh locking the 3-year-old in her bedroom. In the video the girl could be heard yelling for her father to open the door, according to the complaint.
“It sounds funny, until you actually think about what’s going on,” Arnold told police.
Until the baby was taken to the hospital on Jan. 10, she had not been medically treated since May 2020, the month she was born, police said.
Arnold was charged with six counts of aggravated assault and two counts each of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
Due to the seriousness of the charges, Shimshock denied bail in the case. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.
Kalbaugh faces the same charges as Arnold, plus two counts of unlawful restraint. At his preliminary hearing on Jan. 26, all charges were held for court. He faces formal arraignment in Fayette County Court on March 17, and was also denied bail.
