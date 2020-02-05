A Mill Run man is behind bars for allegedly attacking a woman and her teenage daughter, who stepped in to defend her.
A vehicle Michael Anthony Cole, 32, of Hill Top Road was driving was found crashed into a ditch along Stewarton Road at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, police said. His 12-year-old daughter was in the back seat "crying hysterically" and saying her knee was hurt, police said.
According to court paperwork, Cole went to a Hilltop Road home at about 2 a.m. highly intoxicated and accused Sarah Hissem of being with another man. He allegedly pushed her to the ground and jumped on top of her. Her 13-year-old daughter tried to intervene, and he allegedly punched her in the ear. Her ear was bleeding and the girl's mother took her to the hospital, police said. A neighbor also told police he witnessed the alleged attack.
Police said Cole was going in and out of consciousness in the vehicle due to intoxication. He refused a breathalyzer and blood draw. His license was suspended for a DUI, court documents indicate.
He was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, DUI and two counts of simple assault. Cole was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock, who set bail at $25,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
