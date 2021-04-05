Two teen boys in unrelated disappearances were both found, according to police.
Adam Buddemeyer, 15, who went missing March 19, was found by Connellsville City Police on March 31, state police said. Police said he left of his own accord but is now safe and reunited with his family.
In an unrelated case, Gage Frame, 15, who went missing from South Franklin Township on March 26, was found on the evening of April 1. State police said he was located in Huntingdon County and brought home. Police said he left of his own accord, and they are investigating the situation.
