Masontown Police said there was no evidence of a shooting after residents across the borough reported hearing a loud band Wednesday night.
Chief R. Scott Miller said a bright flash could be seen on surveillance footage at 6:38 p.m., but it was not a muzzle flash.
"We're not sure what it was, if it was a fire cracker, or a transmitter or a well," he said.
Police examined Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock's office, and found no evidence of bullet holes.
"I don't know what the bang was, but it was not a gunshot," he said.
