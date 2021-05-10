A Point Marion man allegedly discharged a firearm into a business to “let off some steam," according to state police.
Kyle Shawn Kiger, 23, faces several charges for allegedly shooting into Jenkin's Garage on Morgantown Street in Point Marion on Thursday, according to court documents.
Police said French Ira Jenkins told police he was in the garage when he heard the sound of gunshots around 6:43 p.m. Jenkins said he found an impact hole in the garage's rear wall, and police reported finding a spent slug nearby.
Police made contact with Kiger at the garage, and reported he smelled of alcohol and was staggering.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Kiger came to the garage to apologize. He reportedly said he fired a Ruger .45 mm handgun in the direction of the garage because he had a "tough day," police wrote.
“My girl told me I am gonna be a father and I wanted to let off some steam,” Kiger told police, according to the criminal complaint.
Kiger reportedly said he discharged two shots in the rear yard of his home, and told police he wanted to hear the sound of gunfire.
Police found two .45 mm shell casings on Kiger's property as well as bullet impact in the grass of Kiger's yard, the complaint stated.
The firearm was recovered in Kiger's home.
Kiger was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
He is free on $75,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Dan Shimshock at 10 a.m. May 19.
