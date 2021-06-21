CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police in Uniontown reported that the driver’s side window of a vehicle owned by Todd Morrison, 24, of Connellsville, was damaged May 9 at 202 E. Georgia Ave.
CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported that the catalytic converter was removed from a vehicle in the lot of Dopp’s Garage, 710 E. Crawford Ave., April 27. Timothy Wiggins, 51 of Mount Pleasant, and Ronald Doppelheuer, 57, of Connellsville, were listed as victims of the incident. The converter is valued at $150.
CONNELLSVILLE TWP.
Fire
State police in Uniontown reported a fire along the riverbank on Broad Ford Road on June 9. Cause of the fire is undetermined. Aanyone with information is asked to contact state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.
DUNKARD TWP.
Theft
State police in Waynesburg reported that catalytic converters were cut off multiple vehicles at Jordan Auto Parts, 217 Moffit Road, Dilliner, on June 7.
FRANKLIN TWP.
Criminal Mischief
A garage door windowpane belonging to Thomas Miller, 83, of Waynesburg, 405 E. Oakview Drive, was cracked on June 12, state police in Waynesburg said. The window is valued at $40.
GEORGES TWP.
DUI
Ian McKenzie, 36, of Uniontown, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on Georges Fairchance Road on June 12, state police in Uniontown reported.
GEORGES TWP.
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported that mailed packages containing $170 worth of jewelry were stolen between June 1 and 12 from outside a residence on Circle Street.
GERMAN TWP.
Harassment
Matthew Vernon-Collins was charged with harassment after he allegedly slapped his 16-year-old half-brother multiple times at 557 Summit St. on May 11, state police in Uniontown said.
NICHOLSON TWP.
Harassment
State police in Uniontown reported Jeffrey Ardabell, 34, of Smithfield, and Rachel Boyd, 25, of Uniontown, were both charged for slapping each other at Elizabeth Drive on June 11.
NORTH UNION TWP.
Criminal mischief
State police in Uniontown reported that Stephanie Brangard, 58, of Lemont Furnace, said someone shattered the glass on her vehicle, destroying multiple windows on May 10 at 112 Fiddlers Green Road.
RICHHILL TWP.
Theft
State police in Waynesburg reported the theft of personal property belonging to Joseph Spataro, 38, Acme, at 236 Crabapple Road between May 1 and June 7.
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported a 65-year-old South Connellsville woman received E-Trade checks from an account she did not open on June 12. The account has been closed and the woman is not out any monetary funds, police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported that a black wallet containing miscellaneous credit and debit cards, $60 in cash, two pieces of jewelry and a Glock 43 9mm handgun were stolen from the unlocked vehicle of Tammy Wood, 31, of Uniontown, at 233 Dixon Blvd. on May 25. The total value of the items stolen is $1,610.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported the theft of $30 from the unlocked vehicle of Lawrence Chapman, 56, of Uniontown, at 230 Dixon Blvd. on May 25.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft
State police in Uniontown reported the May 7 theft of a package containing six different medications from Eileen Riley, 62, of 5 Ashley St., that were on her front porch. The total value of the medications is $700.
UNIONTOWN
DUI
Timothy Poling, 29, of East Millsboro, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on May 30 on West Main Street and Oakland Avenue, state police in Uniontown reported.
UNIONTOWN
DUI
State police in Uniontown reported that Gerald Smitley, 27, of Uniontown, was charged with DUI on May 29 after he was pulled over for a traffic violation on Morgantown Street.
