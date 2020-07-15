EVERSON TWP.
Unauthorized use of vehicle
Michael Crosby, 53, of Grays Landing was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle for allegedly taking a Dodge Chrysler belonging to Brandi Leighty, 32, of Connellsville at about 1:45 p.m. July 7. Police said she eventually found her vehicle.
LUZERNE TWP.
Theft reported
A 61-year-old New Salem woman reported she loaned her car and a pre-paid Visa card containing $630 to her friend, a 42-year-old Brownsville woman, at about 3 p.m. July 3 and she did not return it.
REDSTONE TWP.
Basketball stolen
A 32-year-old Republic man reported to state police at 12:20 p.m. June 27 someone stole a basketball from his yard on Dunlap Street. Police said it was later returned.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Drug possession
State police said they found a 36-year-old Finleyville man with drugs during a traffic stop on State Route 51 near Fellsburg Road at about 11:10 a.m. July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.