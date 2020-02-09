BENTLEYVILLE
Deer hits car
State police said a deer ran into a Scion TC on Main Street at its intersection with Reservoir Street at about 7:40 p.m. Jan. 22. No injuries were reported.
BULLSKIN TWP.
Harassment alleged
A 21-year-old Latrobe woman reported she and her boyfriend, a 25-year-old Acme man, were arguing and he shoved her against the wall at about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
DUNBAR TWP.
Man charged
A 28-year-old Connellsville man was found with a firearm, narcotics and paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Ridge Boulevard when they were investigating a report of vehicle thefts. He was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
FALLOWFIELD TWP.
Hit-and-run
State police said someone hit a Ford Fusion driven by Steven M. Martin, 19, of California while the other driver was changing lanes at about 5 p.m. Jan. 23, and the second driver left the scene.
FALLOWFIELD TWP.
Vehicle hits tree
State police said driver Kamron J. Soderholm, 19, of Dunlevy lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree, then rolled over twice on Rodgers Lane near Wesley Street at about 11:40 a.m. Jan. 24.
GEORGES TWP.
Assault charge
State police charged Rachelle Barton, 46, of Smithfield for allegedly assaulting Joseph Barton, 48, of Smithfield at 1694 Georges Fairchance Road at about 11:15 p.m. Jan. 12.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Burglary attempt
State police said someone tried to break into Bell’s Banquet Hall at about 7 p.m. Jan. 24, but triggered the alarm and fled.
NEW STANTON
Gift cards stolen
Mark Rambler, 62, of New Stanton reported to state police someone stole $9,800 in prepaid gift cards from him online between Jan. 24 and Jan. 27.
PERRY TWP.
Overdose reported
State police said a a 27-year-old Monessen woman overdosed on prescription pills on Pittsburgh Road at about 3:40 p.m. Jan. 23. She was taken to Jefferson Hospital by Fayette EMS after they treated her on the scene.
POINT MARION
Theft reported
Kathy Kelley, 67, of Point Marion made a theft by deception/home improvement fraud complaint regarding Haynes Construction of Brownsville Nov. 24. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call state police Uniontown at 724-439-7111.
UNIONTOWN
Drugs collected
State police said they collected 14 bags of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop at South Mount Vernon Avenue and Easy Street at about 2 a.m. Jan. 9.
WHARTON TWP.
Theft reported
Kathleen Rockwell, 63, of Dunbar reported someone took her slot machine credits after she left without removing them at Lady Luck Casino at about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.