BULLSKIN TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Dan F. Porterfield, 57, of Smock hit driver Beth A. Bergaumer, 51, of Mount Pleasant when Bergaumer was turning right into a driveway at 220 Hammondville Street at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26. No injuries were reported.
DUNBAR TWP.
Key stolen
Joshua Klink, 35, of Dunbar reported a key for his Honda Civic was stolen from a vehicle parked at 174 Stoney Road about about 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
GEORGES TWP.
Two-vehicle accident
State police said driver Kathleen A. Packroni, 72, of Masontown was turning right onto Big Six Road from Dry Knob Road and hit driver Gifford U. Usher, 85, of Fairchance, who was changing lanes to turn at about 7:40 p.m. March 5. No injuries were reported.
GEORGES TWP.
Vehicle damaged
Charles Grab, 58, of Morgantown, West Virginia reported someone threw a can of beer at his vehicle while it was parked at 1340 Georges Fairchance Road at about 4 p.m. March 5, causing scratches.
JEFFERSON TWP.
Theft from vehicle
State police in Waynesburg said someone stole 30 CDs valued at $400 from a vehicle at Havers Hill Road between about 10 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday.
MORGAN TWP.
Vehicle stolen
A 58-year-old Clarksville man reported his vehicle was stolen from E Drive between 10 p.m. March 5 and 10:30 a.m. March 6. The vehicle was found in Washington. A 54-year-old Crucible woman also reported $188 was stolen from her at the same time.
MORGAN TWP.
Underage drinking
A 20-year-old Waynesburg man reportedly created a disturbance at his Reeseman Court residence at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Police said he admitted to drinking underage.
SALTLICK TWP.
Rollover accident
State police said driver Jacob M. Kovac, 37, of Acme fell asleep on County Line Road at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday and went down an embankment, causing the vehicle to flip onto the driver’s side and landed against a tree. Kovac became trapped in the vehicle, and was freed by first responders. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Frick Hospital by Mutual Aid ambulance service. County Line Road was closed in both directions for about three hours, police said.
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE
Bicycle stolen
A red, white and black Next Shocker bicycle was left in Soissons Park and found at about 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25, state police said.
SOUTH UNION TWP.
Theft reported
Someone stole $96.83 from Hobby Lobby through change provided by a cashier at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 31, state police said.
SPRINGHHILL TWP.
Crash reported
Driver Ronit V. Ranka, 22, of Morgantown, West Virginia hit a guide rail at Gans Road and Springhill Furnace Road at about 5 p.m. March 5. He was treated on the scene by EMS Southwest.
