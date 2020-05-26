A Republic man allegedly told a woman he would kill her if she reported he assaulted her, took her phone and held her at gunpoint.
State police first issued an arrest warrant for Lamontaz Willie D. Vales, 22, of Main Street after he allegedly pistol-whipped his girlfriend at his apartment at about 10:45 a.m. May 17. He fled the scene, and police could not immediately locate him. On Sunday, police served the warrant at his apartment.
Police also found his girlfriend, Alisha Brown, in the apartment. She said Vales had threatened to shoot and kill her if she called them, and that he would take her cellphone and hold her at gunpoint if he thought she wanted to call police. Authorities found a sawed-off shotgun in the residence, and a revolver Vales allegedly used in the alleged previous assault, according to court documents.
Vales allegedly acted aggressively with police when they served the warrant, shouting obscenities, balling up his fists and banging on the windows in the patrol car, court documents indicated.
He has prior felony convictions which prevent him from legally possessing a weapon. He was charged with intimidating a witness, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest, firearms not to be carried without a license, offensive weapons, simple assault, disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of a firearm prohibited. He was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $30,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
Vales was recently released from prison after he was sentenced in October to serve about nine to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, theft and child endangerment. He was charged after he allegedly threatened Brown and her 4-year-old son, and police found the boy and another child in “deplorable” conditions in Menallen Township.
(0) comments
