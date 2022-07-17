A warrant has been issued as a result of a domestic incident in Uniontown Saturday.
Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said city officers were called to a home on Mifflin Street shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.
Kolencik said the suspect, Jason Mills, allegedly fired shots in the home, prompting police to respond.
“As a result of a domestic dispute, he fired several rounds at his girlfriend and her sister,” Kolencik said. “There were no major injuries reported. They called the police and we responded.”
Kolenick said the thought was that Mills remained barricaded in the home, so the state police Special Emergency Response Team was called to the scene.
“We were given information that he had weapons in the home, and he just fired a shot at somebody,” Kolencik explained. “For the safety of everybody, Mills, and anybody who may have been in the home and police officers, the SERT team was called.”
Mills was gone and remained at large as of Sunday afternoon.
Many local homes were evacuated as the situation progressed.
“Everyone was supportive of the police department,” Kolencik said. “Although they were inconvenienced and it’s something we can’t avoid, they understood that we didn’t want anybody to get hurt, including Mr. Mills. We just wanted it to come to a peaceful resolution.”
Kolencik said emergency personnel remained at the scene until about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Also responding to the scene with Uniontown and state police were Fayette EMS and the Uniontown Fire Department.
Kolencik did say an arrest was made.
“We had a disorderly person who refused to stand behind the area we had coordinated off,” Kolencik said. “He was taken into custody and arrested.”
