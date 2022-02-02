State police are asking for the public’s help finding a 66-year-old Fayette County man.
In an advisory on Twitter, police said Richard Friend went missing from a Nicholson Township home on Monday. He was last seen in the area of Grays Land Hill Road in the township around 11 p.m.
Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused, and have asked anyone who sees him to call 911.
He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, white camouflage sweatpants and did not have shoes on.
