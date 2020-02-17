Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a South Union Township dry cleaner Monday afternoon.
The robbery was reported at French Cleaners on South Mount Vernon Avenue near its intersection with Lebanon Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Officials said the suspect was wearing camouflage clothing and had camouflage paint on his face. No one was in custody at about 2 p.m. as police searched the area. A person who was taken into custody nearby was arrested on an unrelated matter, officials said.
State police are investigating, and Uniontown City Police are assisting in the search for the suspect.
