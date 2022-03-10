Charges have been filed against a Smithfield woman who allegedly, under the influence of drugs, drove at high rates of speed from police with her son in the vehicle.
Stacie M. Morrison, 45, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and two traffic violations before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock on Thursday.
The charges stem from an incident at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 18 when state police were patrolling Route 857 and saw a sedan traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and straddling the white fog line in the roadway.
Police turned to follow the car and activated their emergency lights and sirens. According to the complaint, Morrison continued to drive at a high rate of speed and was swerving before pulling over on Chess Road in Georges Township.
Police said an 11-year-old boy was sitting in the passenger seat. Morrison identified him as her child, and reportedly told police she was scared and tried to get away from them. The complaint indicated she told them she used a stamp bag of heroin about 45 minutes before she was stopped.
Police searched the sedan and found 24 stamp bags of suspected heroin, one white capsule, one cut straw containing residue and a red THC vaporizer.
Morrison was taken into custody and consented to a blood test, which later showed positive traces of TCH and fentanyl.
A summons has been issued for Morrison to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. April 11 before Shimshock.
