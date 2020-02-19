A Smithfield man allegedly confessed to police that he inappropriately touched a sleeping 5-year-old girl more than four years ago.
Jeffrey Edward Evans, 41, of Kissinger Road is facing misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors.
State police said they received a report of suspected child abuse from Fayette County Children & Youth Services through a mandated reporting line Dec. 19. The girl was interviewed in January, and told investigators she remembers sleeping on a couch and Evans touching her inappropriately in November 2015.
The Herald-Standard does not identify those who allege they are victims of sexual assault.
During an interview with state police last week, police said, Evans admitted to inappropriately touching the girl.
He was arraigned before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured, meaning he did not have to post bail as a condition of release.
