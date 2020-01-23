Two men were reportedly assaulted during a gathering at a Uniontown apartment Thursday during the early morning hours.
Steven Mike Conaway, 21, and Kenneth Moore, 44, who share an apartment at Snyder Terrace on South Mount Vernon Avenue, are both charged in the case. Both men allegedly assaulted their friend, Michael A. Smitley, and Conaway also allegedly assaulted their landlord, Robert Gleason, at the same gathering.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Smitley was invited over to the apartment Wednesday night "to drink beer and hang out." At about 3:30 a.m., Smitley told police Conaway and Moore started "harassing" him, and he tried to leave because he "didn't want to deal with them." As he attempted to leave, they allegedly attacked him, punching him in the face until he fell to the ground, and kicking him while he was on the ground. He eventually regained his footing and escaped.
He suffered multiple fractures to his face and a black eye, police said. He was treated at Uniontown Hospital.
Gleason was also at the apartment at the time, and reported Conaway punched him in the face and kicked him in the torso. He told police Moore did not participate in the assault and asked Conaway what he was doing, giving Gleason an opportunity to leave. He said he did not go to the hospital "because he cannot walk that far and does not have insurance," according to court paperwork. Police said he had a small cut on the bridge of his nose.
Both Conaway and Moore were charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. They were arraigned early Thursday before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who set bail at $7,500 for each man. They remain in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
(0) comments
