An arrest warrant was issued Saturday for a Uniontown man who allegedly crashed his pickup truck into a pole intentionally during an argument with his girlfriend.
David Soyka, 30, of Evans Street hit a pole at Sunoco at 55 Connellsville Street at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Uniontown City Police said.
Police said Soyka and his girlfriend, Icesis Showman, were arguing when Showman got out of the vehicle to buy cigarettes. Soyka started to drive away and Showman thought she was going to be hit, so she got back in the vehicle, she told police. He drove up Evans Street and then back onto Connellsville Street toward Sunoco. Their argument intensified, and he reportedly said, "I will kill us both," before allegedly hitting signs, a traffic control box and utility pole. Showman ran toward Sunoco, and Soyka fled, police said.
His vehicle was disabled and towed from the scene, and police were not immediately able to locate him.
Soyka was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
