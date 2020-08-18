A Uniontown woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly trying to bribe a woman who was shot in December, asking her not to testify.
Uniontown City Police issued an arrest warrant Monday for Cierra Janae Wilcosky, 24, of Millview Street, who is the girlfriend of the defendant in the shooting case.
On December 19, Darrell D. “Baby D” Gregg, 29, of Wayne Street allegedly shot Donna Engle in the hip at 167 East Coffey Street at about 10:40 p.m. Engle was injured when Gregg allegedly shot through the door of the home. Gregg allegedly kicked in the door and went inside, followed by Wilcosky. Police said they were looking for Steven Friend, Wilcosky’s ex-boyfriend. Engle is Friend’s aunt. Gregg is awaiting trial on aggravated assault and related charges in the case.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in Wilcosky’s case, the women were at a friend’s house on Park Street Friday afternoon, when Wilcosky asked her to go into the kitchen, where no one else was around.
“I’ll pay you if you don’t go to court against Baby D,” Wilcosky reportedly said.
She was charged with intimidating a witness.
Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Michael M. Metros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.