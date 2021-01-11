A Uniontown woman allegedly ran into her ex-boyfriend with a car while she was intoxicated, causing cuts and scrapes to his legs.
Police charged Nancy Jane Hawthorne, 24, with aggravated assault for the alleged assault on Gavin Berish.
According to court paperwork, Berish told police Hawthorne showed up at his apartment around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, banging on his door. He said she was highly intoxicated and upset that he had another woman at his apartment. Berish reported that he told her to leave multiple times and escorted her to her car, telling her to go home.
Hawthorne allegedly got into her car and told him she was going to hit his friend’s car before backing into the street. Berish said he stood in front of the vehicle to prevent her from following through with her threat. She allegedly drove toward him and struck him in the legs with the vehicle, pinning him between the two cars. Berish said she backed up again and asked him if he wanted her to hit him again. He reportedly reached into the car and shut it off, taking the keys. Hawthorne allegedly got out of the car and began to fight with him, but Berish restrained her until his father arrived.
Police reported that Berish had bleeding cuts and scrapes to his right shin, scratches on the back of his neck and a puncture wound on his left palm.
After she was arrested, police discovered that Hawthorne’s license was suspended.
The vehicle Hawthorne struck had scratches and dents to both the driver side doors and Berish’s apartment door had the bottom panel kicked out of it, police said.
Hawthorne also faces charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, driving a vehicle without required financial responsibility, driving with vehicle registration suspended, and two counts each of criminal mischief, driving while license suspended and DUI.
She was released with unsecured bail set at $50,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
