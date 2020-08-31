State police said a woman was assaulted and robbed by her fiance and his brother when she tried to leave a Henry Clay Township gathering Sunday.
Her fiance, Donald Joseph Gray, 30, and Justin Anthony Gray, 27, both of Confluence, allegedly held Chelsie Beitzel on the ground at 1515 Mae West Road and forced her engagement ring off her finger.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case: Gray and Beitzel were at a football draft party and bonfire at Gray’s parents’ house when Beitzel told her fiance she was leaving because he often becomes angry when he is intoxicated. Beitzel said he demanded she return the $4,000 engagement ring he gave her, and she refused. He told her not to leave with her daughter, saying she was intoxicated and demanded her keys. She refused to give him her keys, and both brothers allegedly grabbed her by the arms, forced her onto the ground and took the ring off her finger.
State police said she had injuries including redness and bruising on her neck, arm and hand, scratches where blood had dried on her ring finger, bruises on her knees and small scratches on her face. Police said she also had blood on her pants.
Both Donald and Justin Gray were charged with robbery, theft and simple assault. They were arraigned early Monday and released after 10 percent of a $10,000 bond was posted on their behalf in both cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.