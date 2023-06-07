A portion of Main Street in North Union Township will be closed, starting Friday, June 16 so that crews can perform work on a bridge.
Portion of Main Street in North Union Township to close for bridge project
-
- Updated
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Loaded gun found outside of Uniontown Area High School
- Region still under code red advisory for air quality
- A line on learning: Hatfield students release trout raised in the classroom
- Community listening session planned following fatal shooting in Uniontown
- Proposed community center hopes to show Greene residents 'The Way'
- Proposed community center hopes to show Greene residents 'The Way'
- Portion of South Arch Street in Connellsville to close for bridge replacement
- American Cancer Society's Relay For Life coming to Fayette County in June
- PennDOT maintenance projects in Fayette County
- Connellsville Historical Society bringing back dinner lecture series
- Ballet under the stars: PBT to offer three outdoor performances
- Taylor Swift Eras Tour to make a 'tiny' stop at Carnegie Science Center
- Uniontown's VFW Post 8543 Band announces summer concerts
- Country singer/songwriter Russell Dickerson to play at Washington County Agricultural Fair
- Music of Pink Floyd, Taylor Swift featured in laser shows at Buhl Planetarium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.