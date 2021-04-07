The left lane of northbound and southbound Route 119 at Bellview Drive in Bullskin Township will be closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The closure will be in place to allow PennDOT crews to replace two precast concrete inlet box drains.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.
