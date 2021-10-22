A section of Route 201 (Gillespie Hollow Road) in Washington Township, Fayette County will close on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The closure, which will last until Dec. 22, is between Brownsville and Sisley Town roads, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The road will be shut down to allow crews to perform slide repairs consisting of the clearing of vegetation and rock scaling for the installation of mesh netting and anchors. A marked detour will be in place using Routes 201 and 51, and Interstate 70.
