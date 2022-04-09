Route 201 (Fayette City Road) between Brownsville Road and Cook Street/Navaho Hollow Road in Washington Township, Fayette County will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 and reopen Wednesday, April 13 at 3 p.m.
The state Department of Transportation said the closure will allow crews to replace a pipe on Route 201 just north of the Brownsville Road intersection.
Local traffic will be maintained up to the work zone; through traffic will be detoured to Redstone Church Road and Navaho Hollow Road/Cook Street.
The posted truck detour will use Route 51 and Interstate 70.
