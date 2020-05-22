Route 381 in Wharton Township, from Gibbon Glad Road to Workman Road, will be closed from Friday, May 29 at 7 a.m. until Friday, June 12 at 3 p.m.
The state Department of Transportation said the closure will allow crews to perform a culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured using Gibbon Glade Road and Canaan Church Road.
The work will occur in accordance with safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health. PennDOT indicated workers will employ social distancing, use face coverings and conduct additional cleaning at job sites.
