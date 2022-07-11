Route 819 (Laughlin Street) between Strickler and Galley streets in Dawson will be closed starting today.
The closure is expected to last through Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m., and is in place to allow CSX crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 819 to Route 119 and Route 201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.