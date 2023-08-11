The organizers of the returning Uniontown Italian Festival will be looking at the sky this Sunday as the threat of rain could change plans for the morning Mass.
One of the staples of the two-day festival is an outdoor Roman Catholic Mass on Sunday morning.
This year’s Mass is planned for downtown Uniontown’s Storey Square at 11:30 a.m., but Ron Sheba, one of the festival’s organizers, said they’re keeping an eye on the weather. The current prediction for Mass time is a 50% chance of rain. If that happens, Sheba said the Mass will be moved into the State Theatre Center for the Arts, located next to Storey Square.
He said a decision on the Mass location will be made around 10:30 a.m., with up-to-date information posted on the festival’s Facebook page.
Diocese of Greensburg Bishop Larry Kulik will celebrate the Mass, with the local Knights of Columbus praying the rosary at 11 a.m.
Should the Mass be held outdoors, organizers have rented 200 chairs for Storey Square, though they are asking attendees who are able to extra chairs to accommodate what will likely be a large crowd.
Sheba added that he doesn’t expect any of the other events for the festival to be changed in case of rain.
Slated for Saturday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the festival will be set up along Main Street, from Gallatin Avenue to Morgantown Street, in downtown Uniontown.
This year marks the return of the festival — which includes traditional Italian food and music — after four years without one.
The festival will also include a wine and beer garden in the parking lot across from Storey Square, where cigars will also be available for purchase. Only those 21 and older will be admitted to that area.
Sunday’s festivities will end with a bang, when the annual Fireworks Over Fayette — postponed last month due to rain — are put off in the area of the Uniontown Mall.
