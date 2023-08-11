Italian Festival returns to Uniontown

The Uniontown Italian Festival returns this weekend, with organizers keeping an eye on the weather for Sunday’s Roman Catholic Mass. Slated to be held outside at Storey Square, the Mass will be moved into the State Theatre Center for the Arts if rain necessitates it.

