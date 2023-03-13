Laurel Business Institute (LBI) has announced the addition of a one-year practical nurse program.
The school calls the program an addition of another pathway into the health-care profession where students will learn current industry skills in the new simulation lab before they start their direct client care clinicals that are coordinated and supervised by LBI’s faculty and local clinical partners.
“This program offers a unique curriculum designed to provide the student with clinical experiences up to four days a week prior to graduation,” said Tammy Allison, Practical Nursing Program Director of Laurel Business Institute. “This will better prepare the student for the role of the practical nurse in today’s healthcare environments in long-term, acute and primary care setting.”
The 12-month diploma program is offered to students in Uniontown and surrounding areas by providing hands-on experience that students will utilize throughout the program to prepare them for certifications, critical thinking and patient care.
The curriculum includes courses in Nutrition Therapy, Fundamentals of Nursing, Human Growth & Development, Medical Surgical Nursing, Certification Prep and more.
LBI is currently accepting applications for the May 2 class start.
