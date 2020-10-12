Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A shower or two possible this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.