Young members of Wooddale Bible Brethren Church in Fayette County are learning to be “tiny citizens” while showing law enforcement they are loved and supported by their community.
Children ages 5 to 6th Grade in the church’s children’s ministry, called “Kids Church,” have participated in praying for law enforcement, military and other public servants for years. The program became more personal in 2015, when a child asked if they could pray for police officers by name.
“Talk about trying not to cry while leading a room full of kids,” said Cassie Calkins, one of the Kids Church teachers. “It was so thoughtful and sweet and we were all about it.”
The Prayers for Police Program was officially launched. Now, children pray for one officer every month by name at the Route 982 church, send the officer a letter to offer encouragement, a “thank you” card signed by all the kids, and every year they send the officers who were nominated a Christmas card. She said the children pray for the officers to be safe, make wise decisions and to feel encouraged and supported.
“They take it very seriously,” she said of the children.
Several of the nominated officers have visited the children, including Connellsville Police K9 Handler and Patrolman James T. Garlick and K-9 Ambroos. Officers have sometimes given presentations and answered questions, and let the kids explore their police cruisers.
“It’s always great because sometimes they have really serious questions that you’d never think they’d ask, and they also have some really fun questions as well,” she said.
The kids often ask an officer about their uniforms, what is in their belts and how the equipment is used. Calkins said she has been impressed with the ways officers answer questions about self defense. Kids also want to know if the officers have caught “a bad guy.” Kids have asked how heavy their equipment is and how fast they have driven in the police car. Another favorite is a request to turn on the siren in the police cruiser.
The kids have received gifts like “thin blue line” bracelets and a Pennsylvania State Police patch. Calkins said the visits enable the kids to put a face to the name of the person they are praying for, and understand the job better so they know how to pray for law enforcement.
“Anyone who is going to work in a profession that’s protecting and serving, it’s an important time any time. We do it to encourage the men and women that are in it,” Calkins said. “It’s good for [the children] too. They learn how they can serve as tiny citizens, because kids might not understand how to be good citizens, and they learn to show Christ’s love.”
Nominated law enforcement members have included officers outside the state, retired police officers and a state park ranger. To nominate a member of law enforcement, visit https://www.wooddalebible.org/community.
