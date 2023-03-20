The Connellsville-based nonprofit Alternatives.Yes Pregnancy Support Center is opening a satellite office this week in Uniontown.
The new location will offer pregnancy tests; counseling, referrals, and support; and a parenting education program where clients earn “baby bucks” to get new items for their home or their baby. Anyone with an infant under age 1 is also eligible for a free pack of diapers and wipes each month. All services and items are free.
“An office in Uniontown made a lot of sense to us,” said Andrea Pritts, executive director of Alternatives.Yes. “We’ve always had a lot of women reach out to us from Uniontown and the smaller communities to the south. Occasionally they make it to the (Connellsville) office, but often times they lack transportation and lack the support of family members who might otherwise be able to drive them to our center. We offer tele-appointments, but talking on the phone doesn’t come close to looking a pregnant woman in the eye with kindness and compassion to let her know we will walk with her throughout her pregnancy and beyond. Meeting face to face allows us to build relationships with pregnant women and families with infants and love them as they are. We hope to touch the lives of the women who enter our doors, and we are happy to be in Uniontown.”
The Uniontown office is located in the former St. Mary’s School at 17 Gilmore St., next to the Ladies of Charity Clothing Closet.
“Logistically, we couldn’t ask for a better neighbor,” said Lacey Krysak, Director of Mission Advancement at Alternatives.Yes. “Our mission and the mission of Ladies of Charity are very similar. They support moms by providing free infant/toddler clothing and items to anyone in need without question. Leasing an office next to them allows us to piggyback off the good work they are already doing. We did not need to re-create the mother’s pantry we have in our Connellsville office because the Clothing Closet is already there.”
Clients who are seen in Uniontown remain eligible to visit the Connellsville pantry.
Members of the Uniontown Knights of Columbus were also instrumental in getting the leased space ready. They painted, built cabinets, and helped bring in furniture and supplies. Pritts said they also received assistance from the Rev. Anthony Klimko and the St. Mary’s Church community.
“We cannot be successful in our efforts unless we have the support of the Christian community and churches. We need them to walk alongside us and support us financially so we can assist in unplanned pregnancies,” Krysak said.
Krysak said they are planning some fundraising events this year, including the Celebrate Life Walk on May 13, and a gala in September. At the end of this month there will be an online auction to support Alternatives.Yes on the Rittenhouse Auction website. Some of the larger items include Pittsburgh Penguins club section tickets for the April 2 game, and a guided fly-fishing trip.
Anyone wanting to schedule a partnership meeting or learn how to participate in the fundraisers can contact Krysak at 724-620-0900 or mission.altyes@gmail.com.
The official Ribbon Cutting by the Fayette Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, at 9:30 a.m. A joint open house with the Ladies of Charity Clothing Closet will follow until noon. The public is invited to attend.
The office will be open to walk-ins on Thursdays between 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment on other days. They anticipate expanding hours once the office is fully staffed and trained.
