The preliminary hearing for the suspect charged in last November’s shooting death of a man outside a Rostraver Township strip mall has been delayed once again.
Keven Van Lam was scheduled to appear Thursday morning before District Judge Wayne Vlasic in Westmoreland County Central Court, but his defense team requested another continuance.
Lam is facing homicide and evidence tampering charges in connection with the Nov. 5 killing of 49-year-old Boyke Budiarachman in the parking lot of the Rostraver Square shopping center.
His hearing is now scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg. Lam’s preliminary hearing has now been postponed seven times since charges were filed a day after the shooting.
Little information has been released about Budiarachman’s killing except for how he died, along with the suspect’s name and the charges he is facing. The criminal docket was released in February only after a successful court challenge by three newspapers, including the Observer-Reporter and Herald-Standard, but no details within the criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause have been made public. Prosecutors sealed the court documents under Rule 513 of Criminal Procedures that allows them to withhold case information from public view until a defendant’s preliminary hearing, which continues to be delayed.
What is known is that Budiarachman, who was a native of Indonesia living in Rostraver Township, was in the area working for Fourth Street Foods meat packing plant in the Charleroi area. He also was president of Eastern Real Estate Services Investment and previously owned Ezzy Labor Inc., which is listed as an employment agency specializing in transporting migrant laborers.
Meanwhile, Lam owned a Philadelphia-based transport company called Prompt Management Services Inc. that also operated in the area. Acquaintances of both men said they were business associates in the Mon Valley until their relationship soured before the shooting. Investigators have not released a motive for the killing or said whether Lam is accused of pulling the trigger.
The multiple postponements of the preliminary hearing could be due to the investigation expanding beyond the shooting.
Rostraver Township police Chief John Christner said in February that federal authorities are also participating in the investigation, although he declined to name the agencies involved or elaborate on what aspect of the case they are reviewing.
“The investigation has expanded beyond the Mon Valley and Rostraver Township,” Christner said during a Feb. 9 interview. “It does involve other agencies.”
Westmoreland County detectives filed the charges in the shooting and are leading the homicide investigation. No one else has been charged in the case and investigators have not said whether there are other suspects.
Lam’s defense attorney, David Shrager, could not be reached for comment Thursday on why they decided to continue delaying the preliminary hearing. Lam, 55, of Philadelphia, has been held without bond at the Westmoreland County jail since his arrest at a North Strabane Township residence two days after the killing.
