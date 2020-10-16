Ronald A. Burnsworth, 41, of Dunbar was held for court on charges of aggravated assault, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and simple assault Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman, raping her and refusing to let her leave his 2nd Street house for two days Sept. 28. He remains in Fayette County Prison on $50,000 bail.
