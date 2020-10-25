Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Cody M. Goisse Sr., 25, and Maria S. Sparks, 22, waived two counts each of aggravated assault of a person less than 6 and simple assault, and three counts of endangering the welfare of children at their preliminary hearing Monday. They were accused of severely neglecting their 2-year-old daughter and 12-week-old son in an investigation that began April 27. They are lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Brandon L. Kissinger, 22, of Uniontown waived charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person Tuesday for allegedly hitting Richard E. Johnston Jr. with his vehicle and pinning him by the bumper June 13 in Georges Township. He was freed from Fayette County Prison July 1 after $35,000 bail was posted on his behalf.
Shirley A. McCourt, 44, of Uniontown waived charges of neglect of a care-dependent person, buying or exchanging Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and fraudulent traffic in food orders Tuesday. She was an employee at Rest Haven Personal Care Home when she allegedly purchased a resident’s ACCESS card. She is free on $2,500 unsecured bail.
