Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
A case filed against Jeremiah R. Pletcher, 22, of Vanderbilt was dismissed Thursday. He was charged with attempted homicide and related charges after he was identified as the suspect accused of shooting Raekwon K. Pratt in the YMCA parking lot March 18.
Charges filed against Donald J. Gray, 30, and Justin A. Gray, 27, both of Confluence were dismissed Thursday. They were accused of assaulting and robbing Chelsie Beitzel in Henry Clay Township Aug. 30.
Charges filed against James E. Holcomb, 43, of Brownsville were dismissed Monday. He was charged with aggravated assault and related charges for allegedly ramming his wife’s vehicle as she fled their home with her daughters Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.