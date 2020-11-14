Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Andrew S. Love, 18, of Apollo waived charges of robbery, escape, simple assault, theft and receiving stolen property to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. He and another teen were accused of escaping a home for at-risk youth and robbing an 89-year-old man outside his Connellsville apartment Oct. 7. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Joseph E. Davis, 47, of Uniontown waived rape and related charges to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman in February. He was jailed Aug. 19 and released Tuesday after his $100,000 bond was changed to unsecured at the hearing.
