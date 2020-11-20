Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
John J. Riggen Sr., 37, of Uniontown waived charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving death or personal injury, homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed and two counts each of DUI and reckless endangerment to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Monday. He is accused as the driver in a 2017 high-speed crash in Nicholson Township near 772 Woodside Old Frame Road that left 62-year-old David M. Elsbury dead.
