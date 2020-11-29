Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Randy F. Jiminez, 26, of Connellsville, waived charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. German Township Police charged Jiminez in October 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl multiple times. He was initially denied bail in the case. Jiminez was released from Fayette County Prison following his preliminary hearing, when his bail was set at $75,000 unsecured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.