Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Joshua M. Schiffbauer, 38, of Uniontown was held for court on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, unlawful restraint and simple assault Tuesday for allegedly repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend while holding her in his Uniontown home for two days Nov. 12. Police said her 6-year-old son was present. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.
James F. Brownfield, 55, of Uniontown waived two counts each of access device fraud, unauthorized use of access device and theft Wednesday for allegedly using the prison’s credit card to buy gas for his personal vehicle twice as a Fayette County Prison lieutenant. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.