Several preliminary hearings were held last week in Fayette County. The results include:
The criminal charges filed against Brycen J. Fisher, 21, of Connellsville were dismissed Thursday. He now faces a summary offense of disorderly conduct for allegedly accidentally shooting a 17-year-old boy in the arm when he was showing him how his gun worked. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Criminal cases filed against Clifford Madison and William J. Colbert, both 20 and of Connellsville, were dismissed Thursday. They had been accused of kidnapping and beating a man last week.
Michael A. Priester, 34, of Verona waived his charges Wednesday for allegedly robbing three Fayette County gas stations in less than 30 minutes April 2. He allegedly had a gun and demanded money at Sweet Pea’s in Fairchance, then allegedly robbed Marathon gas station in South Union Township, then allegedly tried to rob JG’s gas station in Georges Township. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of a $35,000 bond.
John J. Riggen Sr., 37, of Uniontown waived a count of escape Wednesday for allegedly attempting to run from troopers outside the county prison while he was wanted on a warrant for homicide by vehicle in a 2017 crash in Nicholson Township. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Brandon L. Rowles, 30, of Fairchance waived charges in two cases Wednesday for allegedly exposing himself to workers at Texas Roadhouse April 19 and for allegedly making obscene gestures to a Fairchance Dollar General shopper the same day and following her to her parent's house. Bail is set at $5,000 in the first case, and his bail amount was changed from $50,000 to $15,000 at his hearing in the second case. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
