Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Roger L. Chick, 63, of Uniontown waived one count of false alarm to agency of public safety to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Eleven counts were withdrawn. He reportedly told police he was calling 911 unnecessarily during the pandemic because he wanted someone to talk to.
A case filed against Brittany R. Jackson, 23, of Uniontown was dismissed Tuesday.
