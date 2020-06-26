Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Mitchell Stevens, 66, of Fayette City waived his charges in two cases Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing four boys at his home beginning in 2018 when the youngest of the children was 7. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison on $300,000 bond.
Kevin Masek, 30, of Uniontown was held for court on charges including attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing Raymond Peterson Jr. in the neck on West Askren Street in Uniontown May 14. Peterson survived his injuries. Masek is jailed in Fayette County Prison, and was denied bail in the case.
Christopher N. Foster, 32, of Smithfield was held for court Tuesday for allegedly choking a woman until she lost consciousness and hitting her 25 to 30 times while she was lying on a bed with children in Springhill Township Jan. 28. He also allegedly stole $80 from her wallet and damaged her vehicle. He was freed from Fayette County Prison after posting $35,000 bail.
Avery J. Crenshaw, 28, of Uniontown waived a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude officer Wednesday for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop with state police Feb. 21. The pursuing trooper crashed near Canton Chinese Restaurant. There were no injuries. Crenshaw was freed March 26 after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail.
A felony count of aggravated assault was withdrawn in the case against Ludmila Nechin, 32, of Laurys Station Wednesday, and she was held for court on misdemeanor counts for allegedly assaulting an EMS worker in Perry Township who responded to the McDonald's parking lot where Nechin was found unconscious April 9. She was freed from Fayette County Prison after posting $5,000 bail.
Lydya C. Dennis, 24, of Uniontown was held for court Thursday for allegedly fleeing police with drugs in Connellsville June 3. She was denied bail in the case.
Melissa A. Youler, 42, of Dawson waived charges Thursday for her alleged involvement in a robbery conspiracy. Clyde Clarence Mensch, 43, Katrina Ann Rogers, 47, both of Scottdale, William Nathan Lint, 36, of Connellsville were also charged for allegedly conspiring to rob JG Sunoco in North Union Township Dec. 22, 2018. She is free on a $20,000 unsecured bond. The three others are awaiting their preliminary hearings.
Clifford M. Madison, 20, of Connellsville faced preliminary hearings in five cases Thursday. He waived a count for allegedly receiving stolen property Aug. 30, and for allegedly spitting in a Connellsville Police car and flooding his holding cell at the police station May 28. He was in custody for allegedly firing a gun at a house at 1018 South Arch Street May 27 after police said he tried to break in. A disorderly conduct case filed in the same series of incidents was changed to a summary offense. He is denied bail in that case and in the burglary case.
Tristan W. Nicholson, 20, of West Leisenring waived aggravated assault and other charges Thursday to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly punching a Connellsville Police officer June 6 in the Riverview Apartments parking lot, where police were called for reports of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.
