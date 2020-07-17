Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Justin C. Shea, 24, of Oliver waived charges including aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle and escape to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. On May 4, he allegedly escaped prison guards, stole a car and led police on multiple pursuits during a three-hour hunt in Redstone Township. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison without bail.
Jeremy S. Showman, 37, of Vanderbilt was held for court on two counts of endangering the welfare of children and five counts of simple assault Tuesday for allegedly beating two young boys with objects including a baseball bat. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bond.
Robert S. Kelley, 58, of White was held for court on rape and related charges Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a girl over the course of about seven years beginning when she was 6. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond.
