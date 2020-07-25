A preliminary hearing was held this week in Fayette County.
The most serious charges filed against Nathan P. Mattie, 28, of Uniontown were withdrawn Wednesday for an alleged robbery attempt in Bierer Wood Acres in South Union Township March 25. He waived charges of theft from motor vehicle and recklessly endangering another person to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond.
