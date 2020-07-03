Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Zachary M. Dice, 29, of Uniontown, who was a teacher at Uniontown Area High School, waived charges in three cases Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting students at Uniontown Area High School and sending and soliciting explicit photos and videos. Dice is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Jesse A. Riggin, 26, of Smock waived charges to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two young children multiple times over several years. He is free on a $350,000 unsecured bond.
Criminal charges filed against David Soyka, 30, of Connellsville were dismissed Tuesday. He had been charged for allegedly crashing a vehicle intentionally during an argument with his girlfriend near Sunoco in Uniontown March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.