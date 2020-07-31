Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
A case filed against Adrienne L. McLee, 18, of Uniontown was dismissed Tuesday. She was accused of stabbing her boyfriend July 15.
Cases filed against Jason L. Shaw, 28, and Karya L. Hunter, 31, both of Connellsville in an alleged assault at Fayette County Prison May 11 were dismissed Tuesday.
Two counts of flight to avoid apprehension were withdrawn in a case filed against Aaron J. Colbert, 26, of Connellsville Thursday. He waived a count of defiant trespass for allegedly refusing to leave a Wine Street residence May 17.
John C. Demark Jr., 45, of Uniontown was held for court Wednesday on charges of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault for allegedly sexually abusing a girl when she was between 3 and 7 years old from 1992 to 1996. He is free on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Daniel A. Hull Jr., 21, of Farmington was held for court Wednesday on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl July 4.
