Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Zachary D. Kastner, 22, of Stahlstown was held for court Wednesday for allegedly shooting Dillon M. Waddell, 26, of Acme twice in the torso at about 6:30 p.m. March 13 near Taylor Avenue. Waddell was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for emergency surgery. Kastner is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of attempted homicide, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was denied bail and remains in Fayette County Prison.
Chad A. Nicholson, 35, of Scottdale was held for court on a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a recording device in a court facility Tuesday for allegedly recording a court proceeding at Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.’s office in Connellsville March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.