Several preliminary hearings were held this week in Fayette County. The results include:
Lateef A. D. Wayne, 27, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette, was held for court Wednesday after he was charged regarding drugs and a shank reportedly found in his cell April 28. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and procurement of a weapon by an inmate.
Jason A. Swihart, 37, of Uniontown was held for court Wednesday for allegedly raping a girl repeatedly beginning when she was 13. He is charged with five counts each of rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, three counts each of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault and seven counts of corruption of minors. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bond.
Francis W. Lee, 37, of Brownsville was held for court Monday on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of endangering the welfare of children. He was charged for allegedly breaking a bone in his 1-year-old daughter's arm Feb. 19. He is lodged in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Tamir Ennis, 42, of Bethlehem was held for court Wednesday for allegedly making five weapons using a broken mirror and hiding them in his mattress an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette. He is charged with five counts of procuring a weapon and one count of institutional vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.